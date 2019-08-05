TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk has signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Lightning vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced the deal Monday.

Shattenkirk played 73 games for the New York Rangers last season, finishing with two goals and ranking first among the team’s defensemen in assists (26) and points (28).

The 30-year-old has spent nine seasons in the league, also playing for Washington, St. Louis and Colorado.

He has 75 goals, 349 points and 368 penalty minutes during his career of 609 games. He was an All-Star with the Blues in 2015 and has five goals and 34 points in 60 career playoff games.

