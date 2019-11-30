KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lightning in the area has caused the start of Tennessee’s game with Vanderbilt to be delayed by 30 minutes.

Tennessee (6-5, 4-3 SEC) and Vanderbilt (3-8, 1-6) were supposed to begin their game at 4 p.m. local time.

Rain fell intermittently for much of Saturday afternoon. Immediately after Tennessee’s seniors were introduced before the start of Tennessee’s final home game, the showers began again.

Tennessee is seeking to end the regular season with a five-game winning streak. A victory also would guarantee a winning season for Tennessee after the Volunteers went 4-8 in 2017 and 5-7 in 2018.

Vanderbilt is attempting to beat Tennessee for a fourth consecutive season.