CHICAGO (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points and 12 assists and the New York Liberty overcame 22 turnovers to beat the Chicago Sky 93-85 on Sunday.

Ionescu made 7 of 13 from the field and hit five of New York’s franchise record-tying 14 3-pointers. Rebecca Allen scored 13 points, Natasha Howard had 12, Sami Whitcomb added 11 and Michaela Onyenwere 10 for the Liberty (4-1).

Allen and Jazmine Jones hit back-to-back 3s to close the third quarter with a four-point lead and the Sky (1-2) trailed the rest of the way.

Diamond DeShields led Chicago with 22 points, Ruthy Hebard scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, 16 assists and four steals. Astou Ndour-Fall added 17 points.

The Liberty, who shot a WNBA-low 27.7% from behind the arc last season, are shooting 44.4% from 3-point range and their league-leading 59 made 3s this season are 21 more than any other team.

Allie Quigley (hamstring) and Candace Parker (ankle) did not play for the Sky.

