BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Amanda Zahui B. scored 14 points with 14 rebounds, Kia Nurse scored 17 points and the New York Liberty gave head coach Walt Hopkins his first career win with a 74-66 victory over the Washington Mystics on Friday night.

The Liberty (1-5) shot their way out of the winless column with 12 3-pointers as Zahui B. went 4 of 9 from beyond the arc and Layshia Clarendon 4 of 5 from distance. Clarendon also finished with 14 points.

Zahui B.’s 3 with 4:45 before halftime ended a 14-7 run that gave New York its first double-digit lead at 32-21. Emma Meesseman made back-to-back 3s to get Washington (3-2) within 35-31 with 63 seconds left before halftime but the Mystics never got closer.

Aerial Powers led Washington with 20 points, Meesseman 17 and Myisha Hines-Allen 12.