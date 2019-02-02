KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Li Haotong of China made four eagles, including two in his last two holes, to share the lead with Dustin Johnson at the Saudi International on Saturday at the end of a third round in which Sergio Garcia was disqualified for damaging two greens.

Haotong’s incident-filled round of 8-under 62 — which also included a double bogey — finished with him driving the green at the 17th to set up a 6-foot putt for eagle before making a 3 at the par-5 18th.

Three of his eagles came on par 4s.

Johnson started the third round with a three-stroke lead and shot 65. The world No. 3 and Li were 16 under overall and five strokes ahead of Tom Lewis, who shot 62 for third outright.

Garcia was disqualified for “serious misconduct,” the European Tour said in a statement, after he shot 71.

The former Masters champion said “in frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologize for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports