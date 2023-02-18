CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Bas Leyte scored 16 points as UNC Greensboro beat Chattanooga 93-76 on Saturday.

Leyte also added six rebounds for the Spartans (19-10, 13-3 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley shot 5 for 11 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Kobe Langley shot 5 for 8, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Jamal Johnson led the way for the Mocs (15-14, 7-9) with 28 points and two blocks. Chattanooga also got 20 points and three steals from Demetrius Davis. KC Hankton also had eight points.

UNC Greensboro took the lead with 18:43 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Keyshaun Langley led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 43-31 at the break. UNC Greensboro extended its lead to 83-63 during the second half, fueled by a 10-2 scoring run. Leyte scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.