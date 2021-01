Four Downs with Bob Condotta and Adam Jude: Answering four Seahawks questions after their victory over the 49ers

Seahawks must do all they can to keep John Schneider from leaving for Lions or another NFL team

Seahawks to 'see what happens' with Jamal Adams' shoulder, hope he can face Rams in wild-card game

The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here