LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Levi Lewis threw two touchdown passes to Ja’Marcus Bradley and ran for a third score as Louisiana-Lafayette scored four unanswered touchdowns to beat Liberty, 35-14, in the Ragin’ Cajuns home opener Saturday night.

The game was the first meeting between the programs and the second straight year the Cajuns have faced an FCS independent after hosting New Mexico State last year.

Stephen Calvert threw a 12-yard strike to DJ Stubbs four minutes into the game to put Liberty up, 7-0, but Lewis ran 19 yards to tie the game in the final minute of the first quarter.

Frankie Hickson ran 66 yards for a touchdown to put Liberty back in front to start the second quarter, but Trey Ragas answered with a 75-yard dash to even the score.

Lewis hit Bradley from 2-yards out with :21 left in the first half to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 21-14 lead at the break, then fired a 58-yard scoring pass early in the third quarter.

Lewis finished 15 of 23 for 179 yards and two TDs for the Cajuns. Ragas had nine carries for 129 yards.

Calvert was 21 of 37 for 212 yards and a touchdown and Hickson carried 18 times for 133 yards for Liberty (0-2).