BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski left it to the last minute of the last game of the season before claiming the outright Bundesliga scoring record with his 41st goal on Saturday.

Lewandowski missed a host of chances before he finally struck in the 90th minute of Bayern Munich’s 5-2 win over Augsburg.

The Poland striker went into the match having already caught up with the previous best-mark of 40 goals by Bayern great Gerd Müller in the 1971-72 season.

