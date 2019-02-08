MADRID (AP) — Levante defender Antonio “Tono” Garcia has been arrested, the Spanish top-flight team said in a statement on Friday.
The club did not disclose why he had been held, but said the case was now in the hands of an investigating judge.
Media reports alleged that Tono was one of seven people arrested on suspicion of extortion.
On Wednesday, he signed a contract extension with Levante through 2023.
The 29-year-old Tono has scored one goal in 17 league appearances this season.
Levante, which is 11th in the league, visits Alaves on Monday.
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports