MADRID (AP) — Last-placed Levante defeated Elche 3-0 on Friday for its third Spanish league win.

José Luis Morales, Jorge de Frutos and Gonzalo Melero scored for the hosts, who moved within six points of safety ahead of the weekend matches.

Levante’s other wins were against Mallorca in January and at defending champion Atlético Madrid this month. It drew at Celta Vigo 1-1 in its last match.

Elche played a man down from the 73rd following a straight red card to midfielder Gerard Gumbau for a hard foul.

Elche, sitting in 13th place, had won four of its last six league matches, with the setbacks being a draw at league leader Real Madrid and a loss at second-placed Sevilla.

