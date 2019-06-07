Heidi Worley knows what her father would have said just before she starts Sunday’s Seattle Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

“Let’s win a ballgame.”

Billy Dahn told his daughter that before all of her sporting events, but he won’t be there in person for his daughter’s first marathon, having died Sept. 25 from brain cancer (gioblastoma), six weeks after Heidi’s wedding.

But Dahn, who lived in Tacoma, will definitely be at Sunday’s marathon in spirit.

“Obviously, I want to do the race for myself, but it’s completely for him,” Worley said. “I will have a shirt that is in memory of him that I will be wearing on the race day. When I am running I feel like I have my dad present, a lot more than I do at any ordinary time. I feel like he is going to be at the race with me.”

Dahn and Worley shared a love of running. Dahn competed in six ironman triathlons (2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, 26.2 mile run), “and I don’t even know how many marathons, but a lot,” Worley said.

Worley, who grew up in Auburn but lives in Bozeman, Mont., decided last summer that after competing in five half-marathons, that her first full marathon would be in Seattle, on Sunday, which is also her and her father’s birthday.

“He had talked about doing it with me, but it wasn’t a for-sure thing,” said Worley, who was Heidi Dahn at Auburn-Riverside High School, where she played soccer and water polo and was on the swim team.

Before it could be figured out, Dahn died unexpectedly, 11 days after experiencing severe seizures.

“Whenever I was home, we would go on runs together, or he would bike and I would run,” said Worley, who turns 25 Sunday. “He would keep me accountable. When I would train for my half-marathons, I would text him about my runs and we would talk about it. He was my accountability partner and always sending me things to get excited.”

It was an easy decision for Worley to make Sunday’s race, the 11th edition of the Seattle Rock ‘n’ Roll, her first marathon, with it being on her and her father’s birthday, “and it’s where I grew up, and more people could come to the race.”

Worley said running helped her deal with the grief of losing her father, and his example helped keep her going.

“We grew up going to his races and he instilled in me to always make new goals and persevere,” Worley said of her father, a Navy veteran who never missed his three daughters’ sporting events. “His ambition was absolutely amazing and inspires me every day.”

Worley said she expects an array of emotions when she competes Sunday.

“I think I am going to be happy,” she said. “I think I am going to be excited, knowing that he is going to be with me the whole way and I am going to have all these people waiting for me at the finish line. Of course, there will be tears, too, but there will be a sense of accomplishment.”