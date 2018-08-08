Take it from Larry Stone, who has learned a few lessons over 27 years of youth sports parenting: There are a few tricky or annoying aspects of your offspring's sports participation, but mostly, you're going to want to savor it before it goes by in an instant.

It was way back in 1991 when my oldest daughter, Jessica, signed up for a 6-and-under Bobby Sox softball team in Oakland, Calif., where we were living at the time.

It was a delightful season of fun, growth and bonding, though it soon became apparent that Jess was not destined to be a slugger like Dave Henderson of her beloved A’s. To be fair, she did hit a grand slam (of the Little League variety) in her final at-bat, as Jessica, now 32 and married, reminded me on Tuesday.

I didn’t realize at the time that our family was stepping timidly into a world that would at times dominate our lives, and certainly became a focal point of family logistics for more than a quarter century.

Indeed, for the next 27 years, uninterrupted, organized youth sports has been a staple of the Stone household, a seemingly never-ending cycle of tryouts, practices, clinics, camps and games.

You name it, and one of our three kids played it at one time or another – football, baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, tennis, swimming, diving, water polo, and maybe a couple of others I’ve forgotten. The girls eventually settled into the life aquatic. Jessica swam through high school at the club level, while Meredith, now 21, was involved in diving and water polo (and still plays the latter recreationally in college). Our son, Jordan, migrated to baseball (shocker, huh?).

I bring this up because last week, when Jordan’s American Legion team was eliminated in the state-title game in Centralia, he aged out of Legion baseball, having turned 19 during the summer. For all intents and purposes, our association with youth sports, at least from a parental level, officially ended.

That realization was kind of emotional, I’ll admit. We’ve already been dealing with the empty-nest syndrome. Now I guess it’s time to ponder the empty-bleacher life.

Naturally, I’ve been reflecting about the good times and the bad as a youth-sports parent (and fortunately, we had far more of the former). I thought I’d present some of the lessons I’ve learned over the years – some of them the hard way.