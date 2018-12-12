OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard is sitting out Toronto’s showdown against the Golden State Warriors because of a bruised right hip.
The star forward is inactive for the second straight game. Earlier in the day, he was deemed questionable while getting treatment on his hip. Raptors coach Nick Nurse spoke to reporters 90 minutes before tip-off and said he was uncertain about Leonard’s status.
The Raptors began the night with the best record in the NBA at 22-7. They beat the Los Angeles Clippers 123-99 without Leonard on Tuesday night and are seeking a season sweep of the two-time defending champion Warriors.
Toronto beat Golden State 131-128 in overtime on Nov. 29. The Warriors played that game without All-Stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, both of whom were back in the lineup for the rematch Wednesday night.
