TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had a go-ahead dunk with 15 seconds left and scored 25 points to help the Toronto Raptors beat his former San Antonio Spurs teammates 120-117 on Friday night, spoiling DeMar DeRozan return.

Leonard stole the ball from DeRozan at midcourt and raced in alone for a one-handed slam.

Traded to San Antonio in the offseason deal that sent Leonard to Toronto, DeRozan received a warm welcome in the homecoming, but was denied a second victory over his former team. He finished with 23 points.

Lowry and DeRozan embraced near center court following the final whistle as the sellout crowd of 20,058 cheered in approval.

Pascal Siakam added 22 points to help Toronto win its seventh straight game. Kyle Lowry and Danny Green each had 17, Serge Ibaka had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Jeremy Lin had 11 points in his second game with the Raptors.

Marco Belinelli scored 21 points for San Antonio, Davis Bertans had 16, and Rudy Gay added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Spurs have lost five of six.

The Raptors took a 101-100 lead on Lin’s jumper with 6:52 to go — part of a 9-0 run.

San Antonio overcame a six-point deficit, reclaiming the lead on Bertans’ two free throws with 1:36 left — the first of four lead changes in the final 1:36. Bertans missed a potential go-ahead basket with less than 3 seconds left, and Lowry sealed victory by grabbing the rebound.

TIP-INS

Spurs: DeRozan also had eight assists. He had his first career triple-double when the Spurs routed the Raptors 125-107 in Texas on Jan. 3, finishing with 21 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. … G Derrick White returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous five games because of a sore right heel. … C Jakob Poeltl, who was traded along with DeRozan, got a nice cheer when he entered the game late in the first.

Raptors: Raptors coach Nick Nurse was ejected after picking up a pair of technical fouls for arguing a blocking call against Danny Green in the third. … Leonard shot 2 for 12 in the first half and Toronto was 5 of 30 on 2-point attempts in the opening two quarters. … G Jodie Meeks dressed but did not play in his first game since signing a 10-day contract Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At New York on Sunday night.

Raptors: Host Orlando on Sunday.

___

