TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 16 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-105 on Friday night for their second seven-game home winning streak of the season.

Serge Ibaka added 14 points, OG Anunoby and Norman Powell each had 13, Delon Wright had 12 to help Toronto improve to 18-4 at home. They last lost at home Dec. 9 to Milwaukee.

The Raptors have won four straight overall and six of seven. The only loss in that span was Jan. 3 at San Antonio.

Toronto has won 13 of the past 14 meetings with the Nets, including seven straight north of the border. Brooklyn hasn’t won in Toronto since Feb. 4, 2015.

Leonard reached 20 points for the 18th consecutive game, extending his career-best streak.

D’Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 24 points. Shabazz Napier added 15 points, and Jarrett Allen had 12 rebounds.

Russell scored 12 points in the first and the Nets closed the quarter with a 14-3 run to lead 35-28 after one. It was Brooklyn’s highest-scoring first quarter on the road this season.

Toronto turned the tables in the second, overcoming a one-point deficit by outscoring Brooklyn 15-3 over the final 2:55. The Raptors outscored the Nets 36-18 in the second and led 64-53 at halftime.

Siakam scored nine points and Ibaka had eight as the Raptors pulled away in the third, connecting on 16 of 32 shots. Toronto took a 99-75 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Nets: Russell had six rebounds in the first, the most he’s ever had in a quarter. … Russell finished with nine assists. … Napier extended his streak of games with at least 10 points to a career-high eight. … F Jared Dudley was inactive. Dudley left Wednesday’s win over Atlanta because of a sore left hamstring. … F/C Alan Williams made his Brooklyn debut after signing with the Nets earlier Friday. … The Nets have lost two straight on the road.

Raptors: G Patrick McCaw was inactive after signed with Toronto on Thursday. .. Kyle Lowry led Toronto with eight assists. … Toronto outscored Brooklyn 35-10 on fast-break points.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Boston on Monday night.

Raptors: At Washington on Sunday.

