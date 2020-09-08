TAMPA, Fla. — Leonard Fournette felt as if he had to carry the entire offense during his three seasons in Jacksonville.

He says the Bucs offered him something he never experienced with the Jaguars.

“I mean, for the first time in my life I really have a quarterback, so that’s an eye-opener for me and not a lot of pressure is going to come on me,” Fournette said. “I guess it will be a lot on me and him and a lot of guys on offense.”

That may not make guys like Blake Bortles, Gardner Minshew and Nick Foles very happy. But then, none of those Jaguars quarterbacks can match resumes with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

“I think it’s great, especially to have a lot of guys like Mike Evans, Chris (Godwin), (Rob) Gronk(owski), Tom and the O-line, and also you can spread the ball to guys like that and it’s not just you,” Fournette said. “So when they game plan, they game plan against eight guys and not just one. I think that opens up a variety of things to a lot of guys on our team on the offensive side of the ball.

“I just think me coming to Tampa made perfect sense,” Fournette continued. “I felt they had all the keys that I needed and vice versa. I can help the team out, and obviously they can help me. I think it’s probably one of my first seasons running in probably a six-man box. … I made sure all that was in consideration to me coming here. And the coaching staff, great guys. … It was a perfect fit for me.”

Advertising

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that Fournette is picking up the offense quickly and will have a “solid role” in Sunday’s game plan against the New Orleans Saints.

“We’ll see, man. I’m learning,” Fournette said. “It’s not that hard. I’m understanding it, understanding what the coaches want, too, and we’ll see.”

Fournette, who rushed for 1,000 yards or more in two of his three seasons in Jacksonville, knows he will initially split time with Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy.

Fournette said he isn’t sure why things didn’t work out with the Jaguars.

“Man, I don’t know. Times change everything,” he said. “I’m moving past that. My time there was great. I made a bond with a lot of coaches and players that are my brothers for life. Things happen. I guess it wasn’t God’s plan. God had other things for me to see and do, and I’m moving on from it.”

———

©2020 Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Visit the Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.) at www.tampabay.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.