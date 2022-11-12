PARIS (AP) — Second-place Lens moved within two points of French league leader Paris Saint-Germain by beating Clermont 2-1 on Saturday.

Striker Wesley Said equalized on the hour and midfielder Seko Fofana added the second goal in the 68th minute, after Clermont had taken a surprise lead late in the first half.

Lens has won five straight matches and lost only once in 15 league games this season. But the northern side has yet to face unbeaten PSG. They play on New Year’s Day.

Lens went close midway through the first half as defender Alidu Seidu blocked midfielder Deiver Machado’s shot on the line.

Clermont went ahead in the 38th when Ghanaian midfielder Salis Abdul Samed scored an own-goal as Lens failed to deal with a corner.

Later Saturday, third-place Rennes was at home to Toulouse.

PSG hosts Auxerre on Sunday.

