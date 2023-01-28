PARIS (AP) — Second-placed Lens extended its unbeaten run to 10 games in the French league thanks to a late equalizer from new signing Adrien Thomasson in a 1-1 draw at Troyes on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder netted from close range in the 88th minute after good work from striker Wesley Saïd. It was Thomasson’s second goal in three matches since joining this month from Strasbourg for 4 million euros ($4.3 million).

Marseille would move above Lens into second place on goal difference with a home win against Monaco later Saturday.

Lowly Troyes surprised Lens with a rapid attack which led to defender Yasser Larouci’s goal in the 50th.

