NEW YORK (AP) — Quarterback Ty Lenhart ran for three of Columbia’s four rushing touchdowns and Will Allen returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score as the Lions turned back Georgetown 35-24 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Ty’son Edwards and Lenhart had short TD runs in the first quarter to put Columbia (2-0) up 14-0. The Hoyas (1-2) pulled within 14-7 early in the second quarter on Joshua Stakely’s 2-yard TD run, but Allen quickly pushed the Lions’ lead back to 14 when he returned the ensuing kickoff for a score. Pierce Holley scored on a 6-yard run to cap a nine-play, 83-yard drive to pull Georgetown within seven and Conor Hunt added a 42-yard field goal to get the Hoyas within 21-17 at halftime.

Columbia used Ben Mathiasmeier’s interception and 68-yard return to set up Lenhart’s second TD run — from 1 yard out — to take a 28-17 lead with 4:14 left in the third quarter. Holley hit Cameron Crayton for a 2-yard TD after the pair teamed up for a 52-yard gain earlier in the drive to pull the Hoyas within 28-24 with 25 seconds left in the quarter. The Lions finally put Georgetown away when Lenhart scored his third TD — an 8-yard run — with 2:36 left to play. Mathiasmeier picked off Holley for a second time to end the Hoyas’ final possession.

Ryan Young rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries for Columbia. Lenhart completed 1 of 4 passes for 2 yards and ran for 18 yards on five carries. Joe Green completed 11 of 16 passes for 103 yards, while Wills Meyer had five catches for 87 yards.

Holley completed 27 of 42 passes for 368 yards and a TD with two picks for Georgetown. Crayton had eight receptions for 190 yards.

