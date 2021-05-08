BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich clinched its record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title without even kicking a ball on Saturday thanks to old rival Borussia Dortmund beating second-placed Leipzig 3-2.

“I think it’s the first time in history that the German champions were crowned in the bus,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzić said. “They managed that today, so congratulations to Munich.”

Leipzig’s defeat meant it could no longer overhaul Bayern, which held a seven-point lead before hosting Borussia Mönchengladbach in the late game. Two rounds remain after this weekend.

“Of course they deserve to be German champions, after this very good season, very consistent season,” Terzić said of Bayern. “But we’re happier about the points that we got today.”

Jadon Sancho scored twice for Dortmund to move to fourth after captain Marco Reus fired his team into a seventh-minute lead. Sancho capitalized on some lackluster defending to make it 2-0 in the 51st.

Germany defender Lukas Klostermann pulled one back for the visitors in the 63rd, and Leipzig’s equalizer came in the 77th when Hwang Hee-chan shrugged off Mats Hummels’ challenge to set up Dani Olmo.

Advertising

But Sancho saved the best for last, playing Raphaël Guerreiro in with his heel before running to accept the ball back and score in the 87th.

It’s Bayern 30th Bundesliga title and its 31st German championship including the 1932 title. The Bundesliga was formed in 1963 and the rest of Bayern’s titles came after its promotion in 1965.

Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann, who is taking over at Bayern next season, was evidently disappointed his current team couldn’t push the Bavarian giant harder.

“Heartfelt congratulations on a deserved championship,” Nagelsmann said.

Dortmund moved into the last qualification spot for the Champions League, though Eintracht Frankfurt can reclaim the position if it beats Mainz in their derby on Sunday.

Dortmund and Leipzig will meet again in Berlin on Thursday for the German Cup final.

Also on Saturday, Wolfsburg consolidated its hold on third place by beating Union Berlin 3-0 at home, Hoffenheim recovered from two goals down at halftime to rout already relegated Schalke 4-2, and struggling Werder Bremen drew with Bayer Leverkusen 0-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP