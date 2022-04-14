Christopher Nkunku scored twice to help Leipzig reach its first semifinals in a European competition with a 2-0 victory at Atalanta in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday.

Nkunku scored after 18 minutes on a feed from Konrad Laimer and doubled the lead on a penalty late in the second half to seal Leipzig’s 3-1 aggregate win.

Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso had fouled Nkunku in the area to set up the Frenchman’s 30th goal of the season in all competitions.

The German club will face Rangers or Braga in the semifinals. The Portuguese club was in Scotland protecting a 1-0 lead over Rangers.

Also later Thursday, Barcelona was hosting Eintracht Frankfurt after they tied 1-1 in the first leg. West Ham and Lyon were also tied 1-1 heading into the second leg in France.

Leicester became the first team to advance to the semifinals of the inaugural Europa Conference League after coming from a goal down to beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 in the Netherlands.

Leicester’s 2-1 aggregate victory after a 0-0 draw in the first leg sets up a semifinal match against either Roma or Norway champion Bodø/Glimt.

Ricardo Pereira scored the winner two minutes from time to earn the first European semifinals for Leicester after goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo saved substitute Patson Daka’s attempt.

Eindhoven opened the scoring when former Germany international Mario Götze set up Eran Zahavi to net his eighth European goal this season and fourth in the last four Europa Conference League games.

James Maddison canceled that out for Leicester in the 77th minute.

Bodø/Glimt will defend its 2-1 lead over Roma later Thursday. Marseille was leading PAOK Thessaloniki 2-1 ahead of the return match in Greece, while Slavia Prague and Feyenoord were 3-3 going into the second legs of Europe’s third-tier competition.

