LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig hired Max Eberl as sporting director on Monday after reaching an agreement with league rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to end his previous contract.

Leipzig said the 48-year-old Eberl will take over as sporting director on Dec. 15 on a “long-term” contract. The club did not announce the length of the deal.

Eberl stunned Gladbach when he quit the club abruptly last January, ending an association of 23 years. Eberl shed tears as he said he was exhausted, at the end of his strength, and that he wanted to take a step back from soccer for his own health.

His contract remained valid through 2026, meaning Leipzig needed to negotiate to offer Eberl a new challenge.

“I’m grateful for the time I needed to recover and I feel ready and full of energy to want to work in soccer again,” Eberl was quoted by Leipzig as saying. “I’m coming to a club that has developed rapidly in recent years, is very ambitious and has a clear soccer philosophy.”

Leipzig is backed by energy drink company Red Bull, which founded the club in 2009.

Eberl will be reunited with former Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who was appointed on Sept. 8 as the fired Domenico Tedesco’s replacement following the team’s lackluster start to the season.

Leipzig is in 12th place in the 18-team Bundesliga standings with only two wins from seven matches.

