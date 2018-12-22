BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lance Tejada scored 22 points with five 3-pointers, Kyle Leufroy had 20 points, five rebounds and six assists and Lehigh returned from a two-week break to defeat Saint Francis (Pa.) 88-76 on Saturday.
The Mountain Hawks outscored Saint Francis 49-31 in the second half and made 13 of 23 shots from 3-point range overall.
Jordan Cohen added 19 points and five assists for Lehigh, which hadn’t played since December 8. Pat Andree made three 3-pointers and scored 15. Leufroy moved into 25th place on the school’s career scoring list. The Mountain Hawks (7-3) are off to their best start since the 2012-13 season when they began 9-2.
Cohen sank a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner to extend Lehigh’s lead to 76-67 with three minutes left.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Mariners acquire outfielder Domingo Santana from the Brewers
- As Patrick Mahomes comes to Seattle, revisiting the rumors that the Seahawks wanted to draft him
- Lorena Martin sues Mariners, says she complained to owner John Stanton, CEO Kevin Mather about 'mistreatment'
- 16 years old, 336 pounds: Sama Paama is perhaps Chris Petersen's most interesting recruit ever
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Jamaal King scored 18 points with nine assists for St. Francis (4-7). Keith Braxton had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.