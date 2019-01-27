Foreman died Dec. 23 at age 96. He was instrumental in many facets of the SPU athletic department and coached track and cross country among other sports in his five decades at the college.

Father. Husband. Brother.

Friend. Mentor.

Coach.

Ken Foreman was remembered as all of those things, and more on Sunday as more than 300 people honored and celebrated his life during an emotional service inside Brougham Pavilion – a building he was largely responsible for getting constructed.

The legendary track and field coach, whose accomplishments stretched from Seattle Pacific all the way to the United States Olympic team, died Dec. 23 at the age of 96.

Foreman, who is regarded as the patriarch of the Seattle Pacific athletic program, coached track, cross country and basketball during his five decades at the school and served as the athletic director from 1952-57.

“He was my hero 50 years ago, and he’s my hero today,” said Cliff McCrath, himself an SPU coaching legend on the soccer field. “Let’s all stand up and give him a big cheer and let him know we’re clapping for him.”

For all of the various positions Foreman held at the school, it was on the track where he made by far his biggest impact. During three tenures as the program’s head coach – 1950-57, 1965-78, and 1985-99 – he produced 159 All-America athletes and 13 top-10 teams.

M’s finalize Strickland deal

Reliever Hunter Stricklandand the Mariners have finalized a $1.3 million, one-year contract. Strickland can earn $450,000 in performance bonuses for games as part of the deal announced Sunday: $75,000 for 25, $100,000 for 34, $125,000 for 45 and $150,000 for 50.

He can make an additional $875,000 for games finished: $50,000 for 20, $175,000 for 30, $250,000 for 40 and $400,000 for 50.

The 30-year-old right-hander spent the last five seasons with San Francisco, going 14-14 with a 2.91 ERA.

Right-hander Max Povsehas been designated for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster.

Women’s tennis

• Washington improved to 4-0 after winning a pair of matches at Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Huskies swept Eastern Washington 7-0, then swept Seattle U 7-0.

• Washington State fell at top-ranked Stanford 4-0 in the second round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Hockey

• Matthew Wedman scored two goals and assisted on another and the Seattle Thunderbirds skated to a 5-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers before 4,590 at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. Sean Richards had one goal and two assists and Henrik Rybinski had three assists for Seattle. Noah Philp had a goal and an assist for the T-birds.