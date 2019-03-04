MADRID (AP) — Oscar Rodriguez scored a 13th-minute winner as Leganes defeated Levante 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.
Rodriguez scored from inside the box after a quick counterattack that caught the Levante defense out of position. Goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez had a chance to clear the ball with his chest outside the area, but a Leganes player was able to keep the play alive until Rodriquez found the net.
The home victory moved Leganes to 11th place in the standings, while Levante dropped to 15th, staying seven points above the relegation zone.
At the top, Barcelona has a seven-point lead over Atletico Madrid.
Most Read Sports Stories
- UW's Jake Browning shows off arm at NFL combine while WSU's Gardner Minshew gives 'all I've got'
- At last, Seahawks' saga with ill-fated second-round pick Malik McDowell comes to an official end
- UW's Ben Burr-Kirven shines at NFL combine, and Seahawks like what they see among speedy DL
- No. 25 Huskies overcome foul trouble vs. Stanford to narrowly avoid disastrous Bay Area road trip VIEW
- 3A boys state: O'Dea in 11th heaven after beating Mount Spokane for title VIEW
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports