EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dakota Leffew came off the bench to score 15 points to carry Mount St. Mary’s to a 69-53 win over Merrimack on Thursday night.

Malik Jefferson had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (11-10, 7-2 Northeast Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Nana Opoku added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Jalen Benjamin had six assists.

Ziggy Reid had 16 points for the Warriors (8-14, 3-6), whose losing streak reached six games. Jordan Minor added 14 rebounds.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Warriors on the season. Mount St. Mary’s defeated Merrimack 57-50 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com