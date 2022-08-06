LEEDS, England (AP) — American midfielder Brenden Aaronson helped Leeds open the English Premier League with a 2-1 comeback win over Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Aaronson, making his debut for Leeds after joining Jesse Marsch’s team this offseason, looked poised to convert a cross from Patrick Bamford in the 74th minute after a run into the area, forcing defender Rayan Ait-Nouri to stick out a foot for an attempted clearance that ended up in his own net.

The own goal completed a turnaround for Leeds, which went behind early when Daniel Podence scored for the visitors in the sixth minute with a volley that spun off the turf and in off the underside of the crossbar.

Aaronson went close to an equalizer when his neat turn and shot was deflected for a corner, but Rodrigo leveled for the hosts in the 24th.

Ait-Nouri was caught dithering in his penalty area and, when the ball broke to Rodrigo on the right edge of the box, the Spain forward drilled a low angled shot inside goalkeeper Jose Sa’s near post.

American midfielder Tyler Adams also made his league debut for Leeds.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports