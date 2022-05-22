LONDON (AP) — Leeds survived in the Premier League after a tense 2-1 win over Brentford on Sunday ensured Burnley was relegated instead.

U.S. manager Jesse Marsch and his team had a first-half Joe Gelhardt goal ruled out for a narrow offside on video review but finally took the lead when Raphinha scored from the penalty spot in the 56th.

That followed a blunder from Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, who carelessly played the ball out to Raphinha and then brought him down with a desperate tackle.

Sergi Canos headed Brentford level in the 78th only to dent his team’s chances with a sending-off for two yellow cards in quick succession soon after. Jack Harrison scored the winner for Leeds in added time.

Leeds could still have been relegated if Burnley had matched its result with a win at home to Newcastle, but Burnley lost the game 2-1.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports