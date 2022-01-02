MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee continued to show why she is one of the best post players in the country scoring 32 points with 10 rebounds and Kansas State upset No. 10 Baylor 68-59 on Sunday.

It’s the first time the Wildcats have beat the Lady Bears in 36 tries dating back to 2004. Kansas State beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2012.

Kansas State (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) led by 14 in the fourth quarter, but the Bears cut the lead to four in the final minute. The Wildcats held off the Bears making five free throws down the stretch.

The Wildcats controlled the game leading for over 38 minutes and held Baylor at bay the entire game.

Lee scored 28 second half points and Serena Sundell had 10.

Baylor (10-3, 0-1) played with just seven players due to health and safety protocols. The Bears were led in scoring by Ja’Mee Asberry and Jordan Lewis who scored 14 each and NaLyssa Smith had 12.

Baylor shot 21-for-54 from the field as the Wildcats went 23-for-45.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: They aren’t the same powerhouse they were under Kim Mulkey. The Bears already have three losses this season and are starting 0-1 in the Big 12.

Kansas State: This is one of biggest wins in program history for the Wildcats. If Lee stays out of foul trouble, this team can compete with just about anybody in the country.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts TCU on Wednesday and Kansas State goes to Oklahoma State the same day.

