FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Vincent Lee tied his career high with a season-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Cal State Fullerton defeated Redlands 93-78 on Friday night.

Lee made 11 of 13 shots.

Damari Milstead had 17 points and eight rebounds for Cal State Fullerton (6-5). E.J. Anosike added 17 points and five assists. Tray Maddox Jr. had 12 points.

The 93 points were a season best for Cal State Fullerton. Meanwhile, the Titans forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Colin McCarthy had 18 points for the Bulldogs. Robert Power added 18 points. Darne Duckett had 11 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only four assists.

