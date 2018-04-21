ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Kevin Lee missed weight but was on the mark with injecting himself back into the UFC lightweight title picture.

Lee pounded Edson Barboza until blood streamed down his face and won a 155-pound bout when the fight was stopped via TKO in the fifth round on Saturday night.

Lee kept the fight on the ground at Boardwalk Hall and dominated until the doctors stopped the bout with Barboza wearing the crimson mask as he sat against the cage. His biggest challenge came when he absorbed one stiff kick to the face.

Lee got the signature win he needed to remain in the lightweight championship picture and immediately took aim on the division’s champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Seven weeks after he was knocked out for the first time in his MMA career, New Jersey’s Frankie Edgar returned to bloody and beat Cub Swanson by unanimous decision in a 145-pound bout.