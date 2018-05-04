A look at what’s happening around the majors today:

A KNIGHT’S TALE

Matt Harvey will be designated for assignment by the Mets after he refused a minor league assignment. The 29-year-old right-hander, nicknamed the Dark Knight of Gotham, lost his spot in the rotation last month after four starts, and he had a 10.50 ERA in four relief appearances. Because of Harvey’s $5,625,000 salary, a trade may be difficult to work out unless the Mets agree to send cash as part of a deal. If Harvey is released, a team signing him would owe just a prorated share of the $545,000 minimum.

MAJORS IN MEXICO

A night after Walker Buehler and the Dodgers’ bullpen threw the first no-hitter outside the U.S. or Canada, Los Angeles and San Diego continue their weekend series in Monterrey, Mexico. It was the Dodgers’ 23rd no-hitter — a record among major league clubs — and the first combined one in team history. Los Angeles right-hander Kenta Maeda opposes San Diego righty Bryan Mitchell.

RENDON RETURNS

The Nationals are expected to get third baseman Anthony Rendon back for Saturday’s game against the Phillies. Rendon has missed 19 games after fouling a ball of a toe on April 13 against Colorado. He played his second rehab game Friday night for Class A Potomac.

SCOOTER BACK

The Reds expect second baseman Scooter Gennett back in the lineup against the Marlins. He’s been limited to pinch hitting the last four games because of a sore throwing shoulder, which has bothered him since spring training. Last season, Gennett sets career highs with 27 homers — including four in one game — and 97 RBIs.

OLD MAN MCCARTHY

Atlanta’s hot start isn’t all about the Baby Braves. Veteran righty Brandon McCarthy will try to improve to 5-0 in a game against San Francisco at SunTrust Park. The 34-year-old McCarthy has a 3.09 ERA in six starts since being acquired for Matt Kemp in the offseason.

___

