A look at what’s happening around baseball Monday:
LAST RIDE
The Subway Series finishes with a marquee matchup at Yankee Stadium. Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who leads the majors with a 1.77 ERA, faces Luis Severino, who tops the AL with 15 wins. The game is a makeup from a rainout last month. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has homered in five of his last six games.
YOU AGAIN?
Giants star Madison Bumgarner and Los Angeles lefty Clayton Kershaw face each other for the 11th time when the Giants visit Dodger Stadium. Bumgarner is 4-3 with a 2.56 ERA against Kershaw in the previous 10 head-to-head meetings. Kershaw is 3-4 with a 2.00 ERA in those starts.
FLYING HIGH
The Cardinals have matched a season high with five straight wins, and now host Washington in a four-game series. Miles Mikolas (12-3, 2.74) starts for St. Louis against Tommy Milone (1-1, 5.50). Far from Busch Stadium, longtime Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright will throw an inning for the Palm Beach Cardinals in the Class A Florida State League as he recovers from elbow inflammation.
VICTORY VOYAGE
Fresh off a four-game sweep at Houston that tightened the AL West race, the Mariners open a three-game set at Oakland. Marco Gonzales starts for Seattle — he’s lost two starts in a row after winning five straight. Sean Manaea pitches for the A’s, coming off his shortest start of the season.
NEWCOMER
The Braves are expected to promote Touki Toussaint from Triple-A to make his major league debut in the opener of a day-night doubleheader at home against Miami. The 22-year-old righty is a combined 6-6 with a 2.68 ERA at Triple-A and Double-A.