A look at what’s happening around the majors Friday:

___

DEGROMINATOR VS. EL NIÑO

The New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom is 5-2 with a 0.62 ERA going into a series opener against San Diego and Fernando Tatís Jr., who is hitting .277 with 17 homers, 39 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

DeGrom’s ERA is the lowest through nine starts of any pitcher with at least 40 innings since ERA became an official statistic in both leagues in 1913. His 0.57 WHIP is the lowest since at least 1901 of any pitcher with at least 40 innings. Left-hander Blake Snell (2-2, 4.83) starts for the Padres.

NEW SNAKE CHARMERS

Exasperated by a run of brutal baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks shook up their coaching staff in an effort to stabilize their season. D-backs manager Torey Lovullo fired hitting coach Darnell Coles and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske on Thursday with the team struggling to score runs and mired in a 5-30 stretch dating back to May 4.

The Diamondbacks named co-hitting coaches to replace the fired pair. Rick Short was promoted from Triple-A Reno and Drew Hedman was Arizona’s run production coordinator. The pair gets a tough first test, with Arizona facing Angels ace Shohei Ohtani to open a three-game home series.

KERSHAW VS. HOMETOWN TEAM

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw (7-5, 3.66), a Dallas native, will pitch against his hometown team for the second time: He allowed four runs over six innings in a 5-3 loss at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2015. He won World Series Games 1 and 5 on the Rangers’ field against Tampa Bay in last year’s neutral site championship. Kershaw has lost consecutive starts going into his outing against the visiting Texas Rangers and RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-6, 4.75), who is 0-3 in six starts since beating the Los Angeles Angels on April 27.

MAD MAX

Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer is 5-4 with a 2.22 ERA going into a rain-delayed outing against the Washington Nationals. Scherzer is 4-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 starts against the Giants.

HOT HAND

Right-hander Aaron Civale (8-2, 3.49) has won three of his last four starts going into his start for the Cleveland Indians against the visiting Seattle Mariners and right-hander Justin Dunn (1-2, 3.18).

___

