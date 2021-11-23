CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Eli Lawrence had 15 points as Middle Tennessee got past Rider 60-54 in the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday.

Camryn Weston had 13 points for Middle Tennessee (4-1). Donovan Sims added 11 points.

Dimencio Vaughn and Dwight Murray Jr. each had 13 points for the Broncs (2-4). Nehemiah Benson had 10 points.

