STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Matthews’ 3-yard touchdown run with 56 seconds remaining lifted Towson to a 21-17 win over Stony Brook on Saturday.

The Seawolves drove from their 33-yard line to the Towson 7 but after a sack and then a spike, a Daron Bryden pass was broken up by Robert Javier in the end zone as time ran out.

Stony Brook (2-8, 1-6 Colonial Athletic Association) had taken a 17-14 lead on Angelo Gugliellmello’s 26-yard field goal with 2:39 remaining before Towson went 87 yards on 11 plays in 96 seconds. Consecutive completions from Tyrrell Pigrome to Darian Street and Da’Kendall James for a combined 41 yards set up tailback Matthews’ direct-snap touchdown.

Pigrome was 22-of-40 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns for the Tigers (5-5, 3-4), who have won four straight in the series.

Bryden was 18 of 35 for 273 yards passing and two touchdowns plus an interception. Shawn Harris Jr. had 135 yards receiving with a score.

