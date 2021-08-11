BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Brought on with seconds remaining in extra time, Kepa Arrizabalaga saved two spot kicks as Chelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 in a penalty shootout to win the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel’s bold call paid off when Kepa dived to his right to keep out Raul Albiol in what proved to be the final kick of the shootout at Windsor Park in Northern Ireland. The Spanish goalie, who came on in the 119th minute in an apparent planned move, also saved a penalty from Aissa Mandi.

As Chelsea’s players sprinted from the halfway line to celebrate with Kepa, one of the first to reach him was Edouard Mendy — the goalkeeper who came off.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time, with Hakim Ziyech’s 27th-minute opener canceled out by Gerard Moreno in the 73rd for his record 83rd goal for Villarreal.

It is a second trophy for Chelsea under Tuchel, who led the team to the Champions League title in May — just four months after taking over. Villarreal was playing in the Super Cup as the Europa League champion, a tournament it won by beating Manchester United in a penalty shootout.

