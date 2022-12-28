AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Chris Moore got a steal in the final seconds and Wendell Green Jr. made a layup at the buzzer to cap No. 20 Auburn’s 61-58 victory over Florida on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Moore stole the ball from Gators star Colin Castleton, who was attempting to get away a potential game-winner before Jaylin Williams got in his way in the paint. He passed to Green to set up the uncontested final basket for the Tigers (11-2).

Johni Broome’s layup gave Auburn a 59-58 lead with 1:16 left and Myreon Jones’s missed 3-point attempt went out of bounds for the Gators (7-6).

But Alex Fudge picked off a pass from Williams and Florida called time out with 18 seconds remaining. Castleton couldn’t get off a shot.

Green scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half. Broome had 14 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while Williams scored 13.

Kowacie Reeves led Florida with 15 points and Jones scored 10. Castleton finished 1-of-6 shooting for six points, 10 below his season average. He did have eight rebounds and four assists.

Green scored his first 10 points in a 1:44 span starting with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half. He was fouled twice on early 3-point attempts coming out of the locker room, making 5 of 6 free throws.

Florida scored eight straight points late in the first half and led 26-23. Auburn went 5:45 without a field goal before Green’s 3-pointer at the buzzer for his only points of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Florida: Nearly pulled off the big upset for first-year coach Todd Golden. Castleton had a rare off night, attempting only one field goal in the first half and making his only basket in the opening minute of the second.

Auburn: The Tigers’ 26th consecutive home win tied Kentucky for the fourth longest active streak in the nation. Finished the first half making 2 of its last 13 shots, hitting just 8 of 28 attempts (28.6). Outrebounded the Gators 40-28, including 17 offensive boards.

GOLDEN & PEARL

Golden worked on Bruce Pearl’s staff at Auburn from 2014-16, including one season as director of basketball operations before getting promoted to assistant coach.

UP NEXT

Florida hosts Texas A&M on Jan. 4

Auburn visits Georgia on Jan. 4

