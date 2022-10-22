PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan Mulatu went over left tackle for a 1-yard touchdown with 20 seconds left to lift Penn to a 20-13 win over Yale on Saturday.

The Quakers (6-0, 3-0 Ivy League), off to their best start since the undefeated 2003 team won 10 games, chewed up almost five minutes in taking 10 plays to march 54 yards.

The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1) had gambled on fourth-and-3 at the Penn 40 but Joey Slackman and Micah Morris combined to sack Nolan Grooms.

Aidan Sayin completed 28 of 43 passes for 298 yards with Rory Starkey catching a career-high nine for 86 yards and 3-yard touchdown 14 seconds before halftime that tied the score at 10.

The second half kickoff was delayed by weather. After the delay the Quakers went 72 yards for the go-ahead field goal but Yale answered with a field goal with 9:21 left.

Joshua Pitsenberger ran for 89 yards and the Yale TD.

