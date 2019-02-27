BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — DJ Laster had 23 points as Gardner-Webb won its 13th consecutive home game, defeating Presbyterian 78-70 on Wednesday night.

Laster made 10 of 13 shots.

David Efianayi had 19 points for Gardner-Webb (19-11, 10-6 Big South Conference). Jose Perez added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jaheam Cornwall had six assists for the hosts.

Adam Flagler had 16 points for the Blue Hose (17-13, 9-6). JC Younger added 14 points. Francois Lewis had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs evened the season series against the Blue Hose with the win. Presbyterian defeated Gardner-Webb 103-101 on Feb. 9. Gardner-Webb finishes out the regular season against Longwood at home on Saturday. Presbyterian finishes out the regular season against Charleston Southern at home on Saturday.

