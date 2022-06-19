Chicago Sky (10-5, 8-2 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (13-2, 10-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas takes on the Chicago Sky after A’ja Wilson scored 25 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 96-95 win against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Aces have gone 8-1 at home. Las Vegas leads the WNBA with 13.3 fast break points per game.

The Sky are 5-3 on the road. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference allowing 80.1 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Aces won the last meeting 83-76 on May 28, with Wilson scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Plum is averaging 20.1 points and 5.9 assists for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Advertising

Kahleah Copper is averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Sky. Emma Meesseman is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 92.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Sky: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.