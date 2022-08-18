Phoenix Mercury (14-21, 7-11 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Phoenix Mercury in the first round of the WNBA playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Aces defeated the Mercury 79-63 in the last meeting. Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 22 points, and Diamond DeShields led the Mercury with 18 points.

The Aces are 15-3 in Western Conference games. Las Vegas scores 90.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Mercury’s record in Western Conference play is 7-11. Phoenix has a 7-12 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Plum is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Mercury. Sophie Cunningham is averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 89.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Mercury: Diana Taurasi: out for season (quad), Kia Nurse: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.