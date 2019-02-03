BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Vilgot Larsson topped his career high with 17 points in the first half and finished with 23 to help Maine hold off New Hampshire 62-53 on Sunday.
Maine (5-18, 3-5) won back-to-back America East games for the first time since Jan. 15, 2015. New Hampshire (3-18, 1-7) has lost 17 of its last 18 games.
Isaiah White blocked a shot in the lane, leading to a fast break Larsson capped with a 3-point play for a 56-51 lead with 2:05 remaining. New Hampshire couldn’t break the press and was called for a 10-second violation.
White sealed it with two free throws with 23.1 seconds left for a five-point lead as Maine made six free throws in the final minute.
Sergio El Darwich added 18 points for Maine and Andrew Fleming reached double-digit rebounds (11) for the 10th time in his career.
Jordan Reed scored 18 points with a career-high five 3-pointers for New Hampshire. David Watkins added 10 points. The Wildcats tied a season high with 13 3-pointers on 33 attempts.