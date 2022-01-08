LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Kobe Langley posted 18 points and six rebounds as UNC Greensboro beat VMI 72-56 in Southern Conference play on Saturday.

Kaleb Hunter had 15 points for the Spartans (9-5, 1-1). De’Monte Buckingham added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Bas Leyte scored 11.

Jake Stephens had 22 points and three assists for the Keydets (9-7, 2-2). Kamdyn Curfman added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com