DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Cyril Langevine had a career-high 26 points as Rhode Island narrowly beat Dayton 72-70 in overtime on Friday night. Fatts Russell added 23 points for the Rams.
Langevine hit 12 of 14 shots. He added eight rebounds and three blocks. Russell also had six rebounds for the Rams.
Jeff Dowtin had 10 points for Rhode Island (14-14, 7-9 Atlantic 10 Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak.
Obi Toppin tied a season high with 26 points plus 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Flyers (19-10, 11-5). Ryan Mikesell scored a career-high 23 points and had 11 rebounds. Jalen Crutcher had six assists.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Pete Carroll on Seahawks injuries, Earl Thomas, Frank Clark, Russell Wilson and more WATCH
- Goodbye, Legion of Boom: Seahawks GM John Schneider says Earl Thomas will enter free agency WATCH
- 'No bitter side to it': Now coaching 1,000 miles away, Lorenzo Romar is still one of UW's biggest fans | Matt Calkins
- Hardwood Classic Live: Scores, updates and more from Washington state basketball tournament
- Washington Huskies clinch Pac-12 title despite loss at California VIEW
Toppin tied it at 63 with 40 seconds left in regulation and neither team scored in the final minute of overtime.
The Rams leveled the season series against the Flyers with the win. Dayton defeated Rhode Island 77-48 on Feb. 9. Rhode Island plays Saint Joseph’s on the road on Tuesday. Dayton matches up against La Salle at home on Wednesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com