NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Ishmael Lane had 20 points as Northwestern State beat UIW 68-60 on Wednesday night.

DeAndre Love had 13 points for Northwestern State (11-17, 6-9 Southland Conference). LaTerrance Reed added 12 points. Malik Metoyer had seven rebounds and six assists for the hosts.

Antoine Smith Jr. scored a season-high 21 points for the Cardinals (6-22, 1-14), who have now lost 13 games in a row. Christian Peevy added 12 points. Augustine Ene had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Northwestern State plays Southeastern Louisiana on the road on Saturday. UIW plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home on Saturday.

