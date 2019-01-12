NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — DeAndre Love had 16 points and seven rebounds and Ishmael Lane made a tip-in just before the final buzzer to give Northwestern State a 61-59 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night.
SFA opened the second half on a 13-2 run, with eight points from Davonte Fitzgerald, to take a 39-37 lead. Malik Metoyer made Northwestern State’s second-to-last field goal at the 3:17 mark to pull to 56-55 and he hit two free throws about a minute later to give the Demons a one-point lead.
SFA tied it with 1:02 left at the free throw line and Northwestern State turned it over but the Lumberjacks were off the mark on their shot attempt with eight seconds left. Brian White missed a shot but Lane won it.
Ishmael Lane finished with nine points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern State (7-10, 2-2 Southland).
Shannon Bogues led Stephen F. Austin (8-7, 1-2) with 17 points and Fitzgerald added 13 points. The Lumberjacks were held to 33-percent shooting, including 3 of 21 from distance.