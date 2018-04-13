CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Jarvis Landry to a five-year, $75 million contract extension, a major commitment before his first game or reception.

A three-time Pro Bowler acquired last month in a trade with Miami, Landry was at the team’s headquarters Friday as the Browns continued preparations for an NFL draft that may re-shape their franchise.

Landry led the NFL with 112 catches last season and scored nine touchdowns, two more than Cleveland’s entire receiving corps.

The 25-year-old will make an immediate impact for a Cleveland team that lost all 16 games last season and is 1-31 in two years under coach Hue Jackson.

The Browns have the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks and are expected to select a quarterback. However, that pick is likely to spend at least one season backing up newly acquired QB Tyrod Taylor, who will have Landry as a target.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL