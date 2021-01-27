CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Demarkus Lampley had 21 points as Sam Houston extended its win streak to 10 games, edging past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Zach Nutall had 18 points and seven rebounds for Sam Houston (13-5, 7-0 Southland Conference). Tristan Ikpe added 12 points.

Simeon Fryer scored a season-high 22 points for the Islanders (3-10, 0-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Myles Smith added 16 points and six rebounds. De’Lazarus Keys had 11 rebounds.

